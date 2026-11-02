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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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42M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Pontus Nyholm tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Nyholm will look to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Nyholm's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Pontus Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-67+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-74E--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4366-67-70-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-72-69-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-72+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3968-69-71-66-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500

Pontus Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.907 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pontus Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0310.350
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.545-1.008
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.054-0.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.059-0.191
Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.626-0.907

Pontus Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031, ranking 91st on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranks 19th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nyholm holds a -0.545 mark in 2026, ranking 157th on the Tour. He ranks 122nd with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Nyholm has posted a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 103rd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Nyholm carries a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 96th on the Tour. He averages 28.93 Putts Per Round, ranking 93rd, and breaks par 22.39% of the time, ranking 81st on the Tour.
  • Nyholm has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.17%, ranking 120th on the Tour, and has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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