Pontus Nyholm betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Pontus Nyholm tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Nyholm will look to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Nyholm's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Pontus Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-72-69
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
Pontus Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
- He has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.907 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pontus Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.031
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.545
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.054
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.059
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.626
|-0.907
Pontus Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031, ranking 91st on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranks 19th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nyholm holds a -0.545 mark in 2026, ranking 157th on the Tour. He ranks 122nd with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Nyholm has posted a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 103rd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Nyholm carries a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 96th on the Tour. He averages 28.93 Putts Per Round, ranking 93rd, and breaks par 22.39% of the time, ranking 81st on the Tour.
- Nyholm has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.17%, ranking 120th on the Tour, and has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.