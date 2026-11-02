Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Coody ranks 28th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337, and his Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.044 ranks 103rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.55% ranks 78th.

Around the green, Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.283 ranks 152nd on the Tour, representing an area for improvement.

On the greens, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.153, ranking 54th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93 that ranks 93rd.

Coody ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.52% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.78% places him 107th.