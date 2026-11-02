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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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42M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

Pierceson Coody sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

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Pierceson Coody returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8. He'll look to improve on his tied 31st finish last year, when he posted a 16-under total.

Latest odds for Coody at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Coody's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3169-70-67-66-16
2024MC70-73-1

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Coody's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • This was an improvement on his 2024 visit, when he missed the cut after shooting 1-under through two rounds.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Pierceson Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT665-69-64-68-18--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5065-75-72-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5766-72-71-65-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1971-66-70-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D76+6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-72+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--

Pierceson Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
  • Coody has averaged 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pierceson Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3370.205
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0440.063
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.283-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1530.198
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1630.432

Pierceson Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody ranks 28th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337, and his Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.044 ranks 103rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.55% ranks 78th.
  • Around the green, Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.283 ranks 152nd on the Tour, representing an area for improvement.
  • On the greens, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.153, ranking 54th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93 that ranks 93rd.
  • Coody ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.52% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.78% places him 107th.
  • He has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.163 (88th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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