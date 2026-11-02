Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Pierceson Coody sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open
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Pierceson Coody returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8. He'll look to improve on his tied 31st finish last year, when he posted a 16-under total.
Coody's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
- This was an improvement on his 2024 visit, when he missed the cut after shooting 1-under through two rounds.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Pierceson Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|65-69-64-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|65-75-72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|66-72-71-65
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Pierceson Coody's recent performances
- Coody has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
- Coody has averaged 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pierceson Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.337
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.044
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.283
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.153
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.163
|0.432
Pierceson Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody ranks 28th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337, and his Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.044 ranks 103rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.55% ranks 78th.
- Around the green, Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.283 ranks 152nd on the Tour, representing an area for improvement.
- On the greens, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.153, ranking 54th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93 that ranks 93rd.
- Coody ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.52% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.78% places him 107th.
- He has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.163 (88th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.