Peter Malnati betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Peter Malnati drains 25-foot eagle putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Peter Malnati has made two prior appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, missing the cut both times. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event.
Malnati's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2021
|MC
|78-68
|+4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-66-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|65-71-67-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|80
|66-71-75-68
|E
|2.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
- Malnati has averaged -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.713
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.447
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.037
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.436
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.686
|-0.118
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati ranks 161st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.713 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 140th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 151st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.447, and his 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 152nd on the Tour.
- Around the green, Malnati posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.037, ranking 74th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Malnati has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.436 and eighth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.11.
- Malnati ranks 71st on the Tour by breaking par 22.56% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.41% ranks 129th.
- He has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.