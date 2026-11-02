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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati drains 25-foot eagle putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Peter Malnati drains 25-foot eagle putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Peter Malnati has made two prior appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, missing the cut both times. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event.

Latest odds for Malnati at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Malnati's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC73-71+2
2021MC78-68+4

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC73-70+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-66-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1765-71-67-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship8066-71-75-68E2.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6861-71-74-74E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.900

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.713-0.215
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.4470.324
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.037-0.445
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4360.217
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.686-0.118

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati ranks 161st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.713 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 140th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 151st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.447, and his 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 152nd on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Malnati posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.037, ranking 74th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Malnati has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.436 and eighth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.11.
  • Malnati ranks 71st on the Tour by breaking par 22.56% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.41% ranks 129th.
  • He has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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