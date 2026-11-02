Peter Malnati betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Malnati ranks 161st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.713 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 140th.

In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 151st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.447, and his 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 152nd on the Tour.

Around the green, Malnati posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.037, ranking 74th on the Tour.

On the greens, Malnati has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.436 and eighth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.11.

Malnati ranks 71st on the Tour by breaking par 22.56% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.41% ranks 129th.