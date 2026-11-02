Paul Peterson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Paul Peterson heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Peterson missed the cut at this event in 2025, finishing at 3-under through two rounds.
Peterson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Paul Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T64
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-65-76
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|70-67-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Paul Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Peterson has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.668 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Paul Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.428
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.284
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.105
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.176
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.215
|-0.668
Paul Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 281.4 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at 0.284 in 2026, and he is hitting 67.70% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105 in 2026.
- On the greens, Peterson holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.176 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44. He breaks par 22.22% of the time and records bogeys on 13.31% of holes played.
- Peterson has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.