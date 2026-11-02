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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Paul Peterson heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Peterson missed the cut at this event in 2025, finishing at 3-under through two rounds.

Latest odds for Peterson at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Peterson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-72-3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Paul Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6471-67-73-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-65-76-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-67-70-12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-72+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-70-68-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4970-67-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--

Paul Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.668 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Paul Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.428-0.310
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2840.232
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.105-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.176-0.457
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.215-0.668

Paul Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 281.4 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at 0.284 in 2026, and he is hitting 67.70% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the green, Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Peterson holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.176 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44. He breaks par 22.22% of the time and records bogeys on 13.31% of holes played.
  • Peterson has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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