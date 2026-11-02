Paul Peterson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 281.4 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at 0.284 in 2026, and he is hitting 67.70% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the green, Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105 in 2026.

On the greens, Peterson holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.176 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44. He breaks par 22.22% of the time and records bogeys on 13.31% of holes played.