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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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40M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Patton Kizzire sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Patton Kizzire returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kizzire will look to build on his best result at this event — a tied for 10th finish in 2023 — as he tees it up once again at the par-72 layout.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kizzire's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3170-65-65-72-16
2024MC72-71-1
2023T1065-65-67-71-16
2022T5668-69-70-70-7
2021T3272-68-71-64-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-65-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6268-71-65-71-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-74+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenW/D77+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.549 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.910-0.549
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1140.297
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2170.094
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.271-0.097
Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.078-0.255

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire ranks 164th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.910 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 125th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.114 mark that ranks 117th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.99%.
  • Around the green, Kizzire has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.217 that ranks 34th.
  • On the greens, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.271 ranks 134th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round, ranking 87th.
  • Kizzire ranks 153rd in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 17.46% in 2026, and ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.73% of the time. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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