Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kizzire ranks 164th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.910 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 125th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.114 mark that ranks 117th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.99%.

Around the green, Kizzire has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.217 that ranks 34th.

On the greens, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.271 ranks 134th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round, ranking 87th.