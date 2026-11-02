Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Patton Kizzire sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Patton Kizzire returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kizzire will look to build on his best result at this event — a tied for 10th finish in 2023 — as he tees it up once again at the par-72 layout.
Kizzire's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2023
|T10
|65-65-67-71
|-16
|2022
|T56
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|2021
|T32
|72-68-71-64
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|68-71-65-71
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.549 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.910
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.114
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.217
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.271
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.078
|-0.255
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire ranks 164th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.910 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.114 mark that ranks 117th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.99%.
- Around the green, Kizzire has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.217 that ranks 34th.
- On the greens, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.271 ranks 134th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round, ranking 87th.
- Kizzire ranks 153rd in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 17.46% in 2026, and ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.73% of the time. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.