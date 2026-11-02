Luke Donald betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Donald is averaging -1.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 292.8 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.519 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 52.78%.

Around the green, Donald has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.455 in 2026.

On the greens, Donald has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.015 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.