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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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30M AGO

Luke Donald betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Donald makes birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

Luke Donald makes birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

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Luke Donald heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Donald has struggled at this event in recent years, missing the cut in his last appearance in 2025.

Latest odds for Donald at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Donald's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-73-3
2024WD72-69--
2022MC73-67-2
2021MC72-72+2

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Donald's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Luke Donald's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7071-73-74-69+75.75
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6067-74-73-76+68.036
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--

Luke Donald's recent performances

  • Donald's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 60th at 6-over.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Donald has averaged -0.941 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Donald has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Luke Donald's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.330-0.941
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.5190.170
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4550.257
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.0150.305
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.380-0.209

Luke Donald's advanced stats and rankings

  • Donald is averaging -1.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 292.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.519 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 52.78%.
  • Around the green, Donald has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.455 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Donald has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.015 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
  • Donald has broken par 16.67% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 23.61%. He has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 208th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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