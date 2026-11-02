Luke Donald betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Luke Donald makes birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology
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Luke Donald heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Donald has struggled at this event in recent years, missing the cut in his last appearance in 2025.
Donald's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|2024
|WD
|72-69
|--
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Donald's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Luke Donald's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|71-73-74-69
|+7
|5.75
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|67-74-73-76
|+6
|8.036
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
Luke Donald's recent performances
- Donald's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 60th at 6-over.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- Donald has averaged -0.941 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Donald has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Luke Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-1.330
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.519
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.455
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|1.015
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.380
|-0.209
Luke Donald's advanced stats and rankings
- Donald is averaging -1.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 292.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.519 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 52.78%.
- Around the green, Donald has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.455 in 2026.
- On the greens, Donald has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.015 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Donald has broken par 16.67% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 23.61%. He has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 208th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.