Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Rodgers ranks 126th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 308.4 yards ranks 62nd on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Rodgers ranks 137th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.273 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.29% ranks 145th on the Tour.

Around the green, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.007, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Rodgers ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.193 in 2026. He averages 28.65 putts per round, ranking 62nd on the Tour.

Rodgers ranks 154th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making a bogey or worse 17.54% of the time in 2026. He ranks 101st by breaking par 21.91% of the time.