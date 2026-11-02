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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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28M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Patrick Rodgers heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to build on a promising T6 finish at the same event last year. Rodgers posted a 25-under score in 2025, his best result at this tournament in recent memory.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Rodgers' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T667-65-67-64-25
2024T2471-67-67-70-13
2023T2766-67-70-68-13
2022MC70-72E
2021T1770-66-65-70-13

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 25-under.
  • Rodgers' best finish at this event also came in 2025, when he finished tied for sixth at 25-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Patrick Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-69-1--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2973-69-65-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-64-70-68-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1967-69-71-69-46.00
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicW/D77+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-69+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.00
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.25
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.50

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
  • Rodgers has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1880.034
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2730.011
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.007-0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1930.115
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.2750.025

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers ranks 126th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 308.4 yards ranks 62nd on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Rodgers ranks 137th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.273 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.29% ranks 145th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.007, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Rodgers ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.193 in 2026. He averages 28.65 putts per round, ranking 62nd on the Tour.
  • Rodgers ranks 154th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making a bogey or worse 17.54% of the time in 2026. He ranks 101st by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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