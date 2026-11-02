Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Patrick Rodgers heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to build on a promising T6 finish at the same event last year. Rodgers posted a 25-under score in 2025, his best result at this tournament in recent memory.
Rodgers' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|2024
|T24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|2023
|T27
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2021
|T17
|70-66-65-70
|-13
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 25-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event also came in 2025, when he finished tied for sixth at 25-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Patrick Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|73-69-65-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-64-70-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|6.00
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|W/D
|77
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.00
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.25
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.50
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.188
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.273
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.007
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.193
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.275
|0.025
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers ranks 126th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 308.4 yards ranks 62nd on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Rodgers ranks 137th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.273 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.29% ranks 145th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.007, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Rodgers ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.193 in 2026. He averages 28.65 putts per round, ranking 62nd on the Tour.
- Rodgers ranks 154th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making a bogey or worse 17.54% of the time in 2026. He ranks 101st by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.