Patrick Fishburn betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Fishburn is averaging 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 52nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 59th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn holds a -0.065 mark in 2026, ranking 105th on the Tour. He ranks sixth with a 71.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.120 ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Fishburn has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.048, which places him 79th on the Tour. He ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68.