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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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40M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Patrick Fishburn heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Fishburn will look to improve on his missed cut at last year's edition of the event.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Fishburn's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-69-4
2024T1270-68-67-67-16

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 16-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5469-68-73-67-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-68-69-66-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-66-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-68-70-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2230.161
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0650.194
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.120-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0480.067
Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0850.131

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn is averaging 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 52nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 59th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn holds a -0.065 mark in 2026, ranking 105th on the Tour. He ranks sixth with a 71.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.120 ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Fishburn has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.048, which places him 79th on the Tour. He ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68.
  • Fishburn has recorded 159 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour. He ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.17% of holes played, and ranks 108th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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