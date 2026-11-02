Patrick Fishburn betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Patrick Fishburn heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Fishburn will look to improve on his missed cut at last year's edition of the event.
Fishburn's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2024
|T12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 16-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-68-70
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.223
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.065
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.120
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.048
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.085
|0.131
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn is averaging 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 52nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn holds a -0.065 mark in 2026, ranking 105th on the Tour. He ranks sixth with a 71.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.120 ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Fishburn has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.048, which places him 79th on the Tour. He ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68.
- Fishburn has recorded 159 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour. He ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.17% of holes played, and ranks 108th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.