Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Taylor ranks 128th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 136th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Taylor holds a -0.004 mark that ranks 99th on the Tour. He ranks 123rd with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation percentage, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.33% ranks 125th.

Around the green, Taylor has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 12th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.333.

On the greens, Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.148, ranking 56th on the Tour. He ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% ranks 56th.