Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah
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Nick Taylor heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8, 2026. Taylor will look to rebound after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Taylor's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|2023
|T53
|70-67-72-67
|-8
|2022
|T33
|67-69-67-71
|-10
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 33rd at 10-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Nick Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|71-67-72-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|64-68-71-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T39
|69-68-69-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-68-72-69
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|69-66-71-72
|-2
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-71-64-65
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Nick Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Travelers Championship, where he posted a score of 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Taylor has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.197
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.004
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.333
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.148
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.280
|-0.235
Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor ranks 128th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 136th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Taylor holds a -0.004 mark that ranks 99th on the Tour. He ranks 123rd with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation percentage, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.33% ranks 125th.
- Around the green, Taylor has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 12th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.333.
- On the greens, Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.148, ranking 56th on the Tour. He ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% ranks 56th.
- Taylor has accumulated 646 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 63rd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.280 that ranks 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.