PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
41M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Nick Taylor heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8, 2026. Taylor will look to rebound after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Taylor at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Taylor's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-67-3
2023T5370-67-72-67-8
2022T3367-69-67-71-10

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 33rd at 10-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Nick Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4171-67-72-69-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5364-68-71-70-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5767-70-70-67-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3969-68-69-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-68-72-69-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6169-66-71-72-24.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5968-71-72-71+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2670-67-69-68-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2568-71-64-65-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--

Nick Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Travelers Championship, where he posted a score of 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Taylor has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.197-0.063
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.004-0.622
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3330.414
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1480.036
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.280-0.235

Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor ranks 128th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 136th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Taylor holds a -0.004 mark that ranks 99th on the Tour. He ranks 123rd with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation percentage, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.33% ranks 125th.
  • Around the green, Taylor has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 12th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.333.
  • On the greens, Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.148, ranking 56th on the Tour. He ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% ranks 56th.
  • Taylor has accumulated 646 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 63rd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.280 that ranks 72nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at VidantaWorld
Golfbet News
Image for article.
15H AGO
Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld for first individual Tour title
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
15H AGO
Brown turning lessons into momentum ahead of first full Tour season
Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW