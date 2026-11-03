Nicholas Marchese betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Nicholas Marchese of Canada watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Nicholas Marchese makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Marchese will look to build on his 2026 season as he takes on the par-72 layout measuring 7,452 yards.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Marchese's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Nicholas Marchese's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
Nicholas Marchese's recent performances
- Marchese has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Marchese has averaged -4.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nicholas Marchese's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.229
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.605
|-3.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.637
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.207
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.264
|-4.264
Nicholas Marchese's advanced stats and rankings
- Marchese posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 in 2026, along with an average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Marchese posted a -3.605 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 55.56%.
- Around the green, Marchese recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.637 in 2026.
- On the greens, Marchese delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50. He broke par 11.11% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Marchese as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.