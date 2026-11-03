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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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5H AGO

Nicholas Marchese betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicholas Marchese of Canada watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Nicholas Marchese of Canada watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Nicholas Marchese makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Marchese will look to build on his 2026 season as he takes on the par-72 layout measuring 7,452 yards.

Latest odds for Marchese at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Marchese's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Nicholas Marchese's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-75+8--

Nicholas Marchese's recent performances

  • Marchese has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Marchese has averaged -4.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nicholas Marchese's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.229-0.229
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.605-3.605
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.637-0.637
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2070.207
Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.264-4.264

Nicholas Marchese's advanced stats and rankings

  • Marchese posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 in 2026, along with an average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Marchese posted a -3.605 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 55.56%.
  • Around the green, Marchese recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.637 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Marchese delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50. He broke par 11.11% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Marchese as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
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