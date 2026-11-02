Dan Brown betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Dan Brown tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Brown makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years and looks to build on a season that has seen flashes of strong iron play.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Brown's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Dan Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|66-71-69-71
|-3
|53.80
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|8.50
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|68-75-70-75
|+8
|4.63
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Dan Brown's recent performances
- Brown has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th at 25-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dan Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.003
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.412
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.405
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.323
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.313
|-0.383
Dan Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour.
- He is averaging 0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.05%.
- Brown's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee sits at 0.003 for the 2026 season, with an average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards.
- Around the greens, Brown holds a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the putting surface, Brown is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.
- Brown is breaking par 21.45% of the time in 2026 and is avoiding bogeys at a rate of 17.18%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.