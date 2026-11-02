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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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35M AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Dan Brown tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Brown makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years and looks to build on a season that has seen flashes of strong iron play.

Latest odds for Brown at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Brown's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Dan Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1866-71-69-71-353.80
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4769-67-70-67-118.50
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.63
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--

Dan Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th at 25-under.
  • Brown has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dan Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.003-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4121.061
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.405-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.323-1.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.313-0.383

Dan Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour.
  • He is averaging 0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.05%.
  • Brown's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee sits at 0.003 for the 2026 season, with an average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards.
  • Around the greens, Brown holds a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
  • On the putting surface, Brown is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.
  • Brown is breaking par 21.45% of the time in 2026 and is avoiding bogeys at a rate of 17.18%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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