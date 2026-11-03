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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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Nathan Tseng betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA Tour flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA Tour)

Detailed view of The PGA Tour flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA Tour)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Nathan Tseng has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years as the event tees off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. The tournament features a $6.0 million purse at the par-72 course measuring 7,452 yards.

Latest odds for Tseng at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Tseng's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tseng as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
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