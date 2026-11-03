Muzzy Donohue betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Muzzy Donohue gets up-and-down from 90 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open
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Muzzy Donohue tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. It will be his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Donohue's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Muzzy Donohue's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|73-63-73-64
|-11
|--
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Muzzy Donohue's recent performances
- Donohue's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
- He has averaged -0.810 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Donohue has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Muzzy Donohue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.811
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.436
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.199
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.933
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.758
|0.758
Muzzy Donohue's advanced stats and rankings
- Donohue has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.811 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 301.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Donohue carries a 0.436 mark in 2026. He has recorded a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Donohue has registered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.199 in 2026.
- On the greens, Donohue has delivered a 0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 27.75 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 33.33% of the time and has avoided bogeys 15.28% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Donohue as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.