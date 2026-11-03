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Groupings Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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5H AGO

Muzzy Donohue betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Muzzy Donohue gets up-and-down from 90 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open

Muzzy Donohue gets up-and-down from 90 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open

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Muzzy Donohue tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. It will be his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Donohue at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Donohue's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Muzzy Donohue's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3473-63-73-64-11--
July 6, 2025Explore NB OpenMC69-71-2--

Muzzy Donohue's recent performances

  • Donohue's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
  • He has averaged -0.810 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Donohue has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Muzzy Donohue's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.811-0.810
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4360.439
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1990.196
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.9330.933
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7580.758

Muzzy Donohue's advanced stats and rankings

  • Donohue has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.811 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 301.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Donohue carries a 0.436 mark in 2026. He has recorded a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Donohue has registered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.199 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Donohue has delivered a 0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 27.75 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 33.33% of the time and has avoided bogeys 15.28% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Donohue as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
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