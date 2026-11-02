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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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44M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Baycurrent

Michael Kim drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Baycurrent

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Michael Kim heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kim's most recent appearance at this event in 2024 saw him post a 12-under total and finish tied for 30th.

Latest odds for Kim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3071-68-70-67-12
2023MC70-78+6
2021MC73-78+9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 12-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Michael Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1768-68-68-70-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-64-67-15--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5565-72-74-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5467-68-69-71-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-67-69-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT1069-59-70-69-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-68-66-1127.438

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Kim has averaged -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.316-0.275
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0560.161
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0610.117
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4700.741
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2710.744

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 in 2026, ranking 139th on the Tour. He is averaging 303.6 yards off the tee, which ranks 109th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Kim ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.056, while his 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 153rd.
  • Around the greens, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.061, ranking 69th on the Tour.
  • Kim has been one of the stronger putters on the Tour in 2026, ranking 15th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.470. He also ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and breaks par 22.16% of the time, ranking 91st.
  • Kim has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 61st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.271 ranks 74th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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