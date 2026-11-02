Michael Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 in 2026, ranking 139th on the Tour. He is averaging 303.6 yards off the tee, which ranks 109th.

In terms of ball-striking, Kim ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.056, while his 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 153rd.

Around the greens, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.061, ranking 69th on the Tour.

Kim has been one of the stronger putters on the Tour in 2026, ranking 15th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.470. He also ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and breaks par 22.16% of the time, ranking 91st.