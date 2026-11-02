Michael Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Michael Kim drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Baycurrent
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Michael Kim heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kim's most recent appearance at this event in 2024 saw him post a 12-under total and finish tied for 30th.
Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|2023
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|2021
|MC
|73-78
|+9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 12-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Michael Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-64-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|69-59-70-69
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-68-66
|-11
|27.438
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Kim has averaged -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.316
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.056
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.061
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.470
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.271
|0.744
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 in 2026, ranking 139th on the Tour. He is averaging 303.6 yards off the tee, which ranks 109th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Kim ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.056, while his 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 153rd.
- Around the greens, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.061, ranking 69th on the Tour.
- Kim has been one of the stronger putters on the Tour in 2026, ranking 15th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.470. He also ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and breaks par 22.16% of the time, ranking 91st.
- Kim has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 61st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.271 ranks 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.