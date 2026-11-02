PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
1H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Max McGreevy heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. McGreevy will look to improve on his T56 finish at this event last year, when he posted a score of 12-under.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the World Wide Technology Championship.

McGreevy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5675-63-70-68-12
2023MC81-74+13

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th with a score of 12-under.
  • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 56th at 12-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2966-70-70-66-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-67-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-66-70-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.00
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1380.289
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3630.312
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.099-0.000
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.378-0.422
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2220.179

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, ranking 66th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 134th on the Tour.
  • In terms of approach play, McGreevy ranks 36th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.363, and his 69.75% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 25th on the Tour.
  • McGreevy ranks 59th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 0.099 in 2026.
  • On the greens, McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.378, which places him 154th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55.
  • McGreevy has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour. He ranks 63rd in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogeys on 14.59% of holes played, and ranks 112th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Compliance Solutions joins as presenting sponsor for Austin Championship
Latest
Image for article.
50M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's at stake at World Wide Technology
Latest
Image for article.
1H AGO
Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Betting Profile
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW