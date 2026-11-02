Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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Max McGreevy heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. McGreevy will look to improve on his T56 finish at this event last year, when he posted a score of 12-under.
McGreevy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|2023
|MC
|81-74
|+13
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th with a score of 12-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 56th at 12-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|66-70-70-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-66-70-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.00
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.138
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.363
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.099
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.378
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.222
|0.179
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, ranking 66th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 134th on the Tour.
- In terms of approach play, McGreevy ranks 36th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.363, and his 69.75% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 25th on the Tour.
- McGreevy ranks 59th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 0.099 in 2026.
- On the greens, McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.378, which places him 154th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55.
- McGreevy has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour. He ranks 63rd in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogeys on 14.59% of holes played, and ranks 112th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.