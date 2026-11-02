Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, ranking 66th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 134th on the Tour.

In terms of approach play, McGreevy ranks 36th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.363, and his 69.75% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 25th on the Tour.

McGreevy ranks 59th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 0.099 in 2026.

On the greens, McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.378, which places him 154th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55.