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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman's 314-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Max Greyserman's 314-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Max Greyserman owns a strong track record at the World Wide Technology Championship, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at El Cardonal at Diamante in 2024. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on that performance.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Greyserman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20256269-68-70-71-10
2024468-64-69-65-22

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fourth at 22-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1165-67-66-69-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D73+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT6170-71-74-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1064-67-66-68-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7765-66-78-70-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-68-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3669-69-69-69-416.500

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0120.134
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.195-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.033-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3100.437
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1610.397

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 ranks 98th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 30th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.195 mark in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.97% ranks 132nd.
  • Around the greens, Greyserman ranks 76th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.033.
  • On the putting surface, Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.310 ranks 28th on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and ranks 28th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
  • Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.161 ranks 89th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.21% ranks 121st, and he has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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