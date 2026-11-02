Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Max Greyserman's 314-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Max Greyserman owns a strong track record at the World Wide Technology Championship, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at El Cardonal at Diamante in 2024. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on that performance.
Greyserman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|2024
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fourth at 22-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|65-67-66-69
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T61
|70-71-74-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|64-67-66-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.012
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.195
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.033
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.310
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.161
|0.397
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 ranks 98th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.195 mark in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.97% ranks 132nd.
- Around the greens, Greyserman ranks 76th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.033.
- On the putting surface, Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.310 ranks 28th on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and ranks 28th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.161 ranks 89th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.21% ranks 121st, and he has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.