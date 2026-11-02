Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 ranks 98th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.195 mark in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.97% ranks 132nd.

Around the greens, Greyserman ranks 76th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.033.

On the putting surface, Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.310 ranks 28th on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and ranks 28th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.