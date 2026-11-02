Matthieu Pavon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Matthieu Pavon gets up-and-down from 134 yards for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open
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Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 31st at 16-under at the World Wide Technology Championship last year. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 edition of the event, Nov. 5-8.
Pavon's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|65-66-65-71
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|66-70-74-63
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|37.556
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 17-under.
- Pavon has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.632 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.182
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.358
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.021
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.041
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.238
|-0.632
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon ranks 59th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon carries a -0.358 mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour. He ranks 82nd with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon holds a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 93rd on the Tour. He ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and ranks 92nd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.021, ranking 93rd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.95% ranks 80th.
- Through the 2026 season, Pavon has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.