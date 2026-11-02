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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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39M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon gets up-and-down from 134 yards for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Matthieu Pavon gets up-and-down from 134 yards for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 31st at 16-under at the World Wide Technology Championship last year. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 edition of the event, Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Pavon at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Pavon's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3171-64-70-67-16

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1165-66-65-71-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5366-70-74-63-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-78+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC66-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-69-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-76+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2067-71-67-66-937.556

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 17-under.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.632 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.182-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.358-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.021-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.041-0.483
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.238-0.632

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon ranks 59th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 78th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon carries a -0.358 mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour. He ranks 82nd with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon holds a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 93rd on the Tour. He ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and ranks 92nd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.021, ranking 93rd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.95% ranks 80th.
  • Through the 2026 season, Pavon has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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