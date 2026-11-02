Matthieu Pavon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Pavon ranks 59th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 78th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon carries a -0.358 mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour. He ranks 82nd with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon holds a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 93rd on the Tour. He ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and ranks 92nd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.

Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.021, ranking 93rd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.95% ranks 80th.