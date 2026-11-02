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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Mark Hubbard heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. Hubbard will look to improve on his previous results at this event, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance in 2025.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Hubbard's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-65-4
2023MC67-72-3
2021T5971-67-69-74-3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-75+5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-66-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-65-67-70-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-67-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.50
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120.00
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.50
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.75

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of 8-under.
  • He has averaged -0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.833 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.170-0.301
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.105-0.227
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.019-0.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.601-0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.648-0.833

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 ranks 124th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 142nd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a 0.105 mark that ranks 83rd on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard carries a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 162nd on the Tour. He ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
  • Hubbard ranks 128th on the Tour by breaking par 21.27% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.89% ranks 146th. He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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