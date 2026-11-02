Mark Hubbard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Mark Hubbard heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. Hubbard will look to improve on his previous results at this event, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance in 2025.
Hubbard's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2021
|T59
|71-67-69-74
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-66-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-68-73-71
|-2
|4.50
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20.00
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.50
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.75
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of 8-under.
- He has averaged -0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.833 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.170
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.105
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.019
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.601
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.648
|-0.833
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 ranks 124th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a 0.105 mark that ranks 83rd on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard carries a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 162nd on the Tour. He ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
- Hubbard ranks 128th on the Tour by breaking par 21.27% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.89% ranks 146th. He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.