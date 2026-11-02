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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Mac Meissner betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Mac Meissner makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. He enters the week looking to build on a season in which he ranks 58th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total.

Latest odds for Meissner at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Meissner's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Mac Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4867-69-71-69-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2365-68-70-73-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931.00
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.33
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.67
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.50

Mac Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Meissner has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mac Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0240.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1460.187
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2330.349
Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.075-0.993
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.430-0.295

Mac Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner ranks 101st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.024, and his Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 95th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.146 mark ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.50% ranks 80th.
  • Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 31st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.233.
  • On the greens, Meissner posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53 that ranks 45th.
  • Meissner ranks 33rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.75% of holes, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 75th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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