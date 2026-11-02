Mac Meissner betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Mac Meissner makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. He enters the week looking to build on a season in which he ranks 58th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Meissner's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Mac Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|65-68-70-73
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.33
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.67
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.50
Mac Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mac Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.024
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.146
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.233
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.075
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.430
|-0.295
Mac Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner ranks 101st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.024, and his Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 95th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.146 mark ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.50% ranks 80th.
- Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 31st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.233.
- On the greens, Meissner posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53 that ranks 45th.
- Meissner ranks 33rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.75% of holes, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- He has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 75th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.