Mac Meissner betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Meissner ranks 101st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.024, and his Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 95th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.146 mark ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.50% ranks 80th.

Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 31st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.233.

On the greens, Meissner posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53 that ranks 45th.

Meissner ranks 33rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.75% of holes, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.