Lucas Glover betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Lucas Glover has three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship under his belt, including a tied for fifth finish in 2021 at 16-under. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition.
Glover's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|2023
|T38
|69-69-71-64
|-11
|2021
|T5
|71-65-66-66
|-16
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-66-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|67-70-75-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Glover has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.042
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.259
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.130
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.735
|-1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.648
|-0.788
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 ranks 104th on the Tour in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 293.7 yards ranks 157th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Glover holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.259, ranking 56th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.30% ranks 84th.
- Glover's short game has been a mixed bag; his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.130 ranks 129th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.735, ranking 164th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.13 ranks 114th, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.