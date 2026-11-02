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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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40M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Lucas Glover has three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship under his belt, including a tied for fifth finish in 2021 at 16-under. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition.

Latest odds for Glover at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Glover's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2472-68-70-65-13
2023T3869-69-71-64-11
2021T571-65-66-66-16

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-66-70-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-65-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7067-70-75-66-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.400
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Glover has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0420.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2590.068
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.1300.015
Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.735-1.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.648-0.788

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 ranks 104th on the Tour in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 293.7 yards ranks 157th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Glover holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.259, ranking 56th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.30% ranks 84th.
  • Glover's short game has been a mixed bag; his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.130 ranks 129th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.735, ranking 164th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.13 ranks 114th, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
  • Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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