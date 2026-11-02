Lee Hodges betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Lee Hodges makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante, where he most recently finished tied for 40th at 15-under in 2025. He'll tee off at the Los Cabos, Mexico venue Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|2023
|T38
|67-71-64-71
|-11
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 11-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|66-70-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|69-71-68-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-67-64
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Hodges has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.097 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.262
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.150
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.261
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.118
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.269
|0.097
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges is averaging 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 123rd.
- In terms of ball-striking, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.150, ranking 70th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.85% ranks 21st.
- Hodges is averaging -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hodges carries a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 63rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 126th.
- Hodges ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.22% of the time, and ranks 67th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- He has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.269 that places him 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.