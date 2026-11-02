Lee Hodges betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hodges is averaging 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 123rd.

In terms of ball-striking, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.150, ranking 70th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.85% ranks 21st.

Hodges is averaging -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.

On the greens, Hodges carries a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 63rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 126th.

Hodges ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.22% of the time, and ranks 67th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.