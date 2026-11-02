PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
25M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Lee Hodges makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante, where he most recently finished tied for 40th at 15-under in 2025. He'll tee off at the Los Cabos, Mexico venue Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.

Latest odds for Hodges at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Hodges' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4069-68-69-67-15
2023T3867-71-64-71-11

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 11-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC73-70+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4466-70-70-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3369-71-68-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-67-64-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.097 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2620.225
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1500.074
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.261-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.118-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2690.097

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges is averaging 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 123rd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.150, ranking 70th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.85% ranks 21st.
  • Hodges is averaging -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hodges carries a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 63rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 126th.
  • Hodges ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.22% of the time, and ranks 67th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.269 that places him 75th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at VidantaWorld
Golfbet News
Image for article.
14H AGO
Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld for first individual Tour title
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
15H AGO
Brown turning lessons into momentum ahead of first full Tour season
Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW