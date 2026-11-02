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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 46-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 46-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for 27th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Ventura at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Ventura's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2764-69-70-68-17
2021MC72-72+2

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 27th at 17-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT269-66-66-63-20--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4166-70-72-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3267-66-65-71-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-69-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has recorded three top-five finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for second at 20-under.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6350.653
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0770.236
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1220.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.036-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4710.999

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura ranks fifth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.635, and his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 29th.
  • He ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.15% of the time, making him one of the most consistent ball-strikers in the field.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ventura holds a -0.077 mark that ranks 107th on the Tour. He ranks 10th with a 71.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Ventura's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.122 ranks 127th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Ventura carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.036, ranking 81st on the Tour. He averages 29.19 Putts Per Round (120th) and breaks par 22.48% of the time, ranking 76th.
  • Ventura has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.471 that places him 50th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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