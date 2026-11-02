Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Kristoffer Ventura sinks 46-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open
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Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for 27th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.
Ventura's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 27th at 17-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T2
|69-66-66-63
|-20
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|66-70-72-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|67-66-65-71
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has recorded three top-five finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for second at 20-under.
- Ventura has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.635
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.077
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.122
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.036
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.471
|0.999
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura ranks fifth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.635, and his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 29th.
- He ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.15% of the time, making him one of the most consistent ball-strikers in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ventura holds a -0.077 mark that ranks 107th on the Tour. He ranks 10th with a 71.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Ventura's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.122 ranks 127th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Ventura carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.036, ranking 81st on the Tour. He averages 29.19 Putts Per Round (120th) and breaks par 22.48% of the time, ranking 76th.
- Ventura has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.471 that places him 50th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.