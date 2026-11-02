Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Ventura ranks fifth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.635, and his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 29th.

He ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.15% of the time, making him one of the most consistent ball-strikers in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ventura holds a -0.077 mark that ranks 107th on the Tour. He ranks 10th with a 71.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Ventura's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.122 ranks 127th on the Tour.

On the greens, Ventura carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.036, ranking 81st on the Tour. He averages 29.19 Putts Per Round (120th) and breaks par 22.48% of the time, ranking 76th.