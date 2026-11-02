Kevin Yu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship
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Kevin Yu heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Yu has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event, posting scores of 2-under and even.
Yu's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|75-67
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Yu has missed the cut in both of his recorded appearances at this event.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kevin Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T59
|74-67-72-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-62-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|65-68-65-66
|-16
|135
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Kevin Yu's recent performances
- Yu has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
- Yu has averaged -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.224
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.076
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.063
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.097
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.265
|-0.420
Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He is averaging 309.8 yards off the tee, ranking 58th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Yu ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.076, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 28th on the Tour.
- Yu ranks fifth on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.40% of the time in 2026, which stands as one of his strongest statistical categories this season.
- On the greens, Yu has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.097, ranking 103rd on the Tour. He averages 28.97 Putts Per Round, ranking 100th on the Tour.
- Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.30% that ranks 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.