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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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20M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

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Kevin Yu heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Yu has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event, posting scores of 2-under and even.

Latest odds for Yu at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Yu's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71-2
2023MC75-67E

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Yu has missed the cut in both of his recorded appearances at this event.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kevin Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-70E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5974-67-72-69-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-69-70-64-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-62-69-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship465-68-65-66-16135
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--

Kevin Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
  • Yu has averaged -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.224-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.076-0.226
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0630.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.097-0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.265-0.420

Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He is averaging 309.8 yards off the tee, ranking 58th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Yu ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.076, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 28th on the Tour.
  • Yu ranks fifth on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.40% of the time in 2026, which stands as one of his strongest statistical categories this season.
  • On the greens, Yu has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.097, ranking 103rd on the Tour. He averages 28.97 Putts Per Round, ranking 100th on the Tour.
  • Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.30% that ranks 94th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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