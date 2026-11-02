Kevin Yu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He is averaging 309.8 yards off the tee, ranking 58th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Yu ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.076, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 28th on the Tour.

Yu ranks fifth on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.40% of the time in 2026, which stands as one of his strongest statistical categories this season.

On the greens, Yu has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.097, ranking 103rd on the Tour. He averages 28.97 Putts Per Round, ranking 100th on the Tour.