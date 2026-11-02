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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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21M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy's 140-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Kevin Roy's 140-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Kevin Roy heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Roy will look to improve on his missed cut at last year's edition of the event, where he carded rounds of 70-72.

Latest odds for Roy at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Roy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-72-2

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kevin Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-71-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6469-68-73-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1370-69-66-68-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3263-63-73-70-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-67-71-64-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-66-67-68-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.5

Kevin Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
  • Roy has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1690.163
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0880.386
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1500.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.070-0.204
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3010.519

Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy ranks 62nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 71st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy holds a -0.088 mark that ranks 112th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 75th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy has posted a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 73rd on the Tour. He also ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.150.
  • Roy has recorded a 14.39% Bogey Avoidance rate, ranking 52nd on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.92% of the time, also ranking 52nd.
  • Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 90th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.301 ranks 70th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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