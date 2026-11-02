Kevin Roy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Roy ranks 62nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 71st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy holds a -0.088 mark that ranks 112th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 75th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy has posted a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 73rd on the Tour. He also ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.150.

Roy has recorded a 14.39% Bogey Avoidance rate, ranking 52nd on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.92% of the time, also ranking 52nd.