Kevin Roy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Roy's 140-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kevin Roy heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Roy will look to improve on his missed cut at last year's edition of the event, where he carded rounds of 70-72.
Roy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T13
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|63-63-73-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.5
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
- Roy has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.169
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.088
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.150
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.070
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.301
|0.519
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy ranks 62nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy holds a -0.088 mark that ranks 112th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 75th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has posted a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 73rd on the Tour. He also ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.150.
- Roy has recorded a 14.39% Bogey Avoidance rate, ranking 52nd on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.92% of the time, also ranking 52nd.
- Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 90th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.301 ranks 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.