Justin Lower betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Justin Lower posted a 23-under score to finish tied for second at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.
Lower's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|2024
|T2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|2023
|T56
|68-68-69-72
|-7
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 23-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Justin Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|69-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|72-67-64-67
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Justin Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 17-under.
- Lower has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.099
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.230
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.005
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.097
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.431
|0.358
Justin Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower ranks 113th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower holds a -0.230 mark that ranks 136th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.005 ranks 87th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Lower carries a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour. He ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- Lower has recorded 76 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.431 ranks 134th, and he ranks 85th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey or worse 15.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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