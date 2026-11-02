Justin Lower betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Lower ranks 113th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 159th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower holds a -0.230 mark that ranks 136th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Lower's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.005 ranks 87th on the Tour.

On the greens, Lower carries a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour. He ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.