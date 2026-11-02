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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Justin Lower betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Justin Lower posted a 23-under score to finish tied for second at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Lower at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Lower's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3167-65-70-70-16
2024T270-67-63-65-23
2023T5668-68-69-72-7

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 23-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Justin Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-67-70-69-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2169-66-66-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3372-67-64-67-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7769-67-68-75-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3868-65-67-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4269-72-69-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5968-65-74-70-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--

Justin Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 17-under.
  • Lower has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Justin Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.099-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2300.295
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0050.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0970.037
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.4310.358

Justin Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower ranks 113th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 159th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower holds a -0.230 mark that ranks 136th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Lower's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.005 ranks 87th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Lower carries a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour. He ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
  • Lower has recorded 76 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.431 ranks 134th, and he ranks 85th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey or worse 15.08% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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