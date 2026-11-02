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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Jordan Smith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

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Jordan Smith heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Smith enters the week looking to build on a solid stretch of recent form.

Latest odds for Smith at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Smith's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Jordan Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1669-68-68-64-15--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT464-71-66-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-71-68-66-16--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5571-73-67-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1465-64-70-69-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-71-65-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT3971-68-67-68-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--

Jordan Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Smith has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5430.519
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3000.189
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1140.317
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.2590.068
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4701.092

Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith ranks 15th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.543, and his Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 34th.
  • Smith ranks seventh on the Tour with a 71.25% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.300 ranks 46th.
  • Around the green, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.114, ranking 124th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Smith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.259 ranks 130th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.43 ranks 138th.
  • Smith ranks 34th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.76% of the time, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
  • Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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