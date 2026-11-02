Jordan Smith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Smith ranks 15th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.543, and his Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 34th.

Smith ranks seventh on the Tour with a 71.25% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.300 ranks 46th.

Around the green, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.114, ranking 124th on the Tour.

On the greens, Smith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.259 ranks 130th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.43 ranks 138th.

Smith ranks 34th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.76% of the time, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.