Jordan Smith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent
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Jordan Smith heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Smith enters the week looking to build on a solid stretch of recent form.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Smith's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Jordan Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|64-71-66-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-71-68-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|71-73-67-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|65-64-70-69
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|71-68-67-68
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Jordan Smith's recent performances
- Smith has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Smith has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.543
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.300
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.114
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.259
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.470
|1.092
Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith ranks 15th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.543, and his Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 34th.
- Smith ranks seventh on the Tour with a 71.25% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.300 ranks 46th.
- Around the green, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.114, ranking 124th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Smith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.259 ranks 130th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.43 ranks 138th.
- Smith ranks 34th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.76% of the time, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.