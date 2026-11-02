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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Johnny Keefer missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship after opening with a 66 before struggling to a 74 in the second round. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on his recent form and improve upon that result.

Latest odds for Keefer at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Keefer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-74-4

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Keefer's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3368-69-74-67-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-67-62-69-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-70-62-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic6066-70-67-74-35.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.745 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5710.269
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4080.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.3090.081
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.312-0.110
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3570.745

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.571, and his Driving Distance average of 320.6 yards ranks 12th on the Tour.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer holds an average of 0.408, ranking 29th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.54% ranks fifth on the Tour.
  • Keefer's short game has been an area of concern, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.309 ranks 155th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Keefer carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.312, ranking 141st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83 that ranks 164th. He breaks par 22.78% of the time, ranking 56th on the Tour.
  • Keefer has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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