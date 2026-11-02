Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Johnny Keefer missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship after opening with a 66 before struggling to a 74 in the second round. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on his recent form and improve upon that result.
Keefer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-74
|-4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Keefer's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|68-69-74-67
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-67-62-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-70-62-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|60
|66-70-67-74
|-3
|5.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.745 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.571
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.408
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.309
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.312
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.357
|0.745
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.571, and his Driving Distance average of 320.6 yards ranks 12th on the Tour.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer holds an average of 0.408, ranking 29th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.54% ranks fifth on the Tour.
- Keefer's short game has been an area of concern, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.309 ranks 155th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Keefer carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.312, ranking 141st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83 that ranks 164th. He breaks par 22.78% of the time, ranking 56th on the Tour.
- Keefer has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.