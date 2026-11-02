Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Keefer ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.571, and his Driving Distance average of 320.6 yards ranks 12th on the Tour.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer holds an average of 0.408, ranking 29th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.54% ranks fifth on the Tour.

Keefer's short game has been an area of concern, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.309 ranks 155th on the Tour.

On the greens, Keefer carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.312, ranking 141st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83 that ranks 164th. He breaks par 22.78% of the time, ranking 56th on the Tour.