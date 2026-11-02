PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
JUST NOW

John VanDerLaan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

John VanDerLaan tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. VanDerLaan makes his first appearance at this event in at least five years as he looks to build on a season that has shown flashes of promise.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

John VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-72+2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4064-67-68-71-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-65-66-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--

John VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1250.409
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.423-0.369
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.038-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.205-0.098
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.540-0.072

John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (69th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 67th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, VanDerLaan carries a -0.423 mark that ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 22nd with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan holds a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 122nd on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.17% ranks 90th.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at VidantaWorld
Golfbet News
Image for article.
14H AGO
Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld for first individual Tour title
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Brown turning lessons into momentum ahead of first full Tour season
Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW