John VanDerLaan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
John VanDerLaan tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. VanDerLaan makes his first appearance at this event in at least five years as he looks to build on a season that has shown flashes of promise.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
John VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|64-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
John VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.125
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.423
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.038
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.205
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.540
|-0.072
John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (69th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 67th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, VanDerLaan carries a -0.423 mark that ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 22nd with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan holds a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 122nd on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.17% ranks 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.