Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 ranks 42nd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 148th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dahmen holds a 0.430 mark that ranks 25th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.70% ranks 13th.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.286 ranks 153rd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.472 ranks 160th, and he averages 29.38 Putts Per Round, ranking 136th.

Dahmen breaks par 21.23% of the time, ranking 130th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.55% ranks 30th.