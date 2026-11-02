Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 37 feet for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Joel Dahmen has a solid track record at El Cardonal at Diamante, including a tied-for-third finish in 2023. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8.
Dahmen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|2024
|T14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|2023
|T3
|68-67-66-65
|-18
|2022
|T45
|65-71-69-71
|-8
|2021
|T20
|68-67-68-69
|-12
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th with a score of 15-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|65-71-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-66-68-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.549 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.264
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.430
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.286
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.472
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.063
|0.154
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 ranks 42nd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dahmen holds a 0.430 mark that ranks 25th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.70% ranks 13th.
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.286 ranks 153rd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.472 ranks 160th, and he averages 29.38 Putts Per Round, ranking 136th.
- Dahmen breaks par 21.23% of the time, ranking 130th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.55% ranks 30th.
- He has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.063 ranks 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.