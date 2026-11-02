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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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42M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 37 feet for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 37 feet for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Joel Dahmen has a solid track record at El Cardonal at Diamante, including a tied-for-third finish in 2023. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Dahmen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4068-67-72-66-15
2024T1470-67-68-68-15
2023T368-67-66-65-18
2022T4565-71-69-71-8
2021T2068-67-68-69-12

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th with a score of 15-under.
  • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3467-70-69-67-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4465-71-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6265-71-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-66-68-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • Dahmen has an average of 0.549 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2640.549
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.430-0.025
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.286-0.346
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.472-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0630.154

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 ranks 42nd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 148th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dahmen holds a 0.430 mark that ranks 25th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.70% ranks 13th.
  • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.286 ranks 153rd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.472 ranks 160th, and he averages 29.38 Putts Per Round, ranking 136th.
  • Dahmen breaks par 21.23% of the time, ranking 130th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.55% ranks 30th.
  • He has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.063 ranks 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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