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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Joe Highsmith missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2025, his most recent appearance at the event. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8, looking to recapture the form that saw him finish fifth at 19-under in 2024.

Latest odds for Highsmith at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Highsmith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71-2
2024568-68-65-68-19

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 19-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC67-73-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-65-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7767-67-70-75-12.2
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4268-67-67-72-613
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-71E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT668-67-68-68-1755
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7070-68-72-72+23
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-68+4--

Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Highsmith has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.338-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.081-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.166-0.460
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.2980.149
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.883-0.470

Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith ranks 143rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 96th on the Tour.
  • In terms of approach play, Highsmith holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.081, ranking 109th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.79% ranks 159th.
  • Around the greens, Highsmith ranks 138th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.166 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.298, ranking 138th on the Tour. He averages 28.78 Putts Per Round, ranking 73rd, and breaks par 21.00% of the time, ranking 138th.
  • Highsmith has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 149th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.57% ranks 160th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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