Joe Highsmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Joe Highsmith missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2025, his most recent appearance at the event. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8, looking to recapture the form that saw him finish fifth at 19-under in 2024.
Highsmith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2024
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 19-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|67-67-70-75
|-1
|2.2
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|13
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.338
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.081
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.166
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.298
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.883
|-0.470
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith ranks 143rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 96th on the Tour.
- In terms of approach play, Highsmith holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.081, ranking 109th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.79% ranks 159th.
- Around the greens, Highsmith ranks 138th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.166 in 2026.
- On the greens, Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.298, ranking 138th on the Tour. He averages 28.78 Putts Per Round, ranking 73rd, and breaks par 21.00% of the time, ranking 138th.
- Highsmith has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 149th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.57% ranks 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.