Jimmy Stanger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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Jimmy Stanger tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. He makes his first appearance at this event in at least the past five years looking to build on his 2026 season form.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Stanger's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Jimmy Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Jimmy Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the 3M Open, where he posted a score of 8-under.
- He has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.859 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jimmy Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.404
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.083
|-1.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.083
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.133
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.629
|-1.859
Jimmy Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger ranks 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 36th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.083 ranks 163rd on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.78%.
- Stanger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.083 ranks 116th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.133 in 2026, which ranks 59th on the Tour. He ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Stanger has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.87%, which ranks 145th on the Tour in 2026. He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.