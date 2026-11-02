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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Jimmy Stanger tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. He makes his first appearance at this event in at least the past five years looking to build on his 2026 season form.

Latest odds for Stanger at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Stanger's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Jimmy Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-71-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-76+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-67-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-70-67-70-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipW/D74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--

Jimmy Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the 3M Open, where he posted a score of 8-under.
  • He has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.859 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jimmy Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4040.034
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.083-1.651
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.083-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1330.044
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.629-1.859

Jimmy Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger ranks 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 36th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.083 ranks 163rd on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.78%.
  • Stanger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.083 ranks 116th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.133 in 2026, which ranks 59th on the Tour. He ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
  • Stanger has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.87%, which ranks 145th on the Tour in 2026. He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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