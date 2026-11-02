Jimmy Stanger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Stanger ranks 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 36th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.083 ranks 163rd on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.78%.

Stanger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.083 ranks 116th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.133 in 2026, which ranks 59th on the Tour. He ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.