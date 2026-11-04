Jeremy Paul betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Jeremy Paul finished 16th at 20-under the last time he competed at El Cardonal at Diamante. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, tee off Nov. 5-8.
Paul's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished 16th after posting a score of 20-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|67
|67-67-78-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|70-67-74
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T79
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|1.244
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.600
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Paul has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -1.061 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.477
|-0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.713
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.103
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.496
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-1.789
|-1.061
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, along with a Driving Distance average of 304.9 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Paul carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.713 in 2026, paired with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.71%.
- Around the green, Paul has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.103 this season.
- On the greens, Paul has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.496 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -1.789 on the season.
- Paul has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd on the Tour. He has broken par 20.72% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.