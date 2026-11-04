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World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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7H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Jeremy Paul finished 16th at 20-under the last time he competed at El Cardonal at Diamante. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, tee off Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Paul at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Paul's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20251669-68-65-66-20

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished 16th after posting a score of 20-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Jeremy Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6767-67-78-71-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda Championship7070-67-74-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3369-67-67-67-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT7972-69-72-74-11.244
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.600
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--

Jeremy Paul's recent performances

  • Paul's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Paul has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -1.061 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.477-0.776
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.7130.142
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.1030.112
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.496-0.539
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.789-1.061

Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, along with a Driving Distance average of 304.9 yards.
  • In terms of approach play, Paul carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.713 in 2026, paired with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.71%.
  • Around the green, Paul has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.103 this season.
  • On the greens, Paul has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.496 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -1.789 on the season.
  • Paul has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd on the Tour. He has broken par 20.72% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
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