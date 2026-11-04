Jeremy Paul betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, along with a Driving Distance average of 304.9 yards.

In terms of approach play, Paul carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.713 in 2026, paired with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.71%.

Around the green, Paul has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.103 this season.

On the greens, Paul has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.496 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -1.789 on the season.