Jackson Koivun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Jackson Koivun drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Jackson Koivun heads to the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8, having recorded three top-five finishes in his last ten starts, including a win at the 3M Open.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Koivun has no history at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T65
|69-67-70-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T5
|68-67-63-65
|-21
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|71-70-66-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|67-68-66-71
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|1
|64-68-61-66
|-25
|500.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|67-68-66-67
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has recorded three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he claimed first place with a score of 25-under.
- Koivun has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.413
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.535
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.224
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.114
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|1.285
|0.900
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 and an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards in the 2026 season.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.535 in 2026, supported by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.86%.
- On and around the greens, Koivun has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.224 and a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.114, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35 in 2026.
- Koivun breaks par 24.18% of the time this season, and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.95%.
- He has accumulated 581 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.285.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.