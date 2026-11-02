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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Koivun drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Jackson Koivun drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Jackson Koivun heads to the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8, having recorded three top-five finishes in his last ten starts, including a win at the 3M Open.

Latest odds for Koivun at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • Koivun has no history at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Koivun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6569-67-70-70-8--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT568-67-63-65-21--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2471-70-66-70-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2967-68-66-71-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3169-67-67-69-822.429
July 26, 20263M Open164-68-61-66-25500.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1067-68-66-67-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-74-68+5--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT467-66-68-71-16--

Koivun's recent performances

  • Koivun has recorded three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he claimed first place with a score of 25-under.
  • Koivun has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Koivun has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4130.405
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.5350.428
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2240.241
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.114-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.2850.900

Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 and an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards in the 2026 season.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.535 in 2026, supported by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.86%.
  • On and around the greens, Koivun has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.224 and a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.114, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35 in 2026.
  • Koivun breaks par 24.18% of the time this season, and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.95%.
  • He has accumulated 581 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.285.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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