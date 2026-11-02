Jackson Koivun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 and an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards in the 2026 season.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.535 in 2026, supported by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.86%.

On and around the greens, Koivun has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.224 and a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.114, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35 in 2026.

Koivun breaks par 24.18% of the time this season, and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.95%.