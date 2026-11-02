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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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39M AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Isaiah Salinda sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

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Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship, carding rounds of 73-70 at El Cardonal at Diamante. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Salinda at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Salinda's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-70-1

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Salinda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-65-67-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5768-71-69-66-10--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4674-68-69-73E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--

Salinda's recent performances

  • Salinda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Salinda has an average of 0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Salinda has averaged -0.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.5670.664
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0040.129
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.2170.112
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.817-1.215
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.463-0.311

Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Salinda is averaging 0.567 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 315.1 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at 0.004 in 2026, alongside a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06%.
  • Around the green, Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.217 in 2026.
  • On the greens, he is averaging -0.817 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59 in 2026.
  • Salinda is breaking par 22.22% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.15%.
  • He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 195th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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