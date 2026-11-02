Isaiah Salinda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Isaiah Salinda sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship, carding rounds of 73-70 at El Cardonal at Diamante. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.
Salinda's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-65-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|68-71-69-66
|-10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|74-68-69-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Salinda has an average of 0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.567
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.004
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.217
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.817
|-1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.463
|-0.311
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda is averaging 0.567 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 315.1 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at 0.004 in 2026, alongside a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06%.
- Around the green, Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.217 in 2026.
- On the greens, he is averaging -0.817 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59 in 2026.
- Salinda is breaking par 22.22% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.15%.
- He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 195th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.