Isaiah Salinda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Salinda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

Salinda has an average of 0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.