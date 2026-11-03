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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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1H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Harry Higgs heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Higgs has made four appearances at this event, with his best finishes coming at 12-under at the 2024 and 2023 editions.

Latest odds for Higgs at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Higgs's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+1
2024T3071-68-70-67-12
2023T3270-62-69-71-12
2021MC68-76+2

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Higgs's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 12-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Harry Higgs's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-72+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4367-66-72-66-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6666-71-70-69-8--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6272-68-72-69-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-68-69-67-1339.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-68-77-72+816.150
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--

Harry Higgs's recent performances

  • Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Higgs has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged -0.917 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Harry Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.064-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.312-0.370
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.077-0.195
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.276-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.600-0.917

Harry Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgs holds a -0.312 mark in 2026. He has recorded a 67.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Higgs has a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
  • On the greens, Higgs carries a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23. He has broken par 21.37% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.24%.
  • Higgs has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 184th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
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