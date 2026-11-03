Harry Higgs betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Harry Higgs heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Higgs has made four appearances at this event, with his best finishes coming at 12-under at the 2024 and 2023 editions.
Higgs's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2024
|T30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|2023
|T32
|70-62-69-71
|-12
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Higgs's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 12-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Harry Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|67-66-72-66
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|66-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|72-68-72-69
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-68-77-72
|+8
|16.150
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Harry Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Higgs has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.917 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Harry Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.064
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.312
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.077
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.276
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.600
|-0.917
Harry Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgs holds a -0.312 mark in 2026. He has recorded a 67.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Higgs has a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
- On the greens, Higgs carries a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23. He has broken par 21.37% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.24%.
- Higgs has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 184th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.