Harry Hall betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hall carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 in 2026, ranking 134th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 104th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall holds a -0.058 mark that ranks 104th on the Tour. He ranks 141st with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Hall's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.270 ranks 23rd on the Tour, reflecting one of his stronger areas this season.

On the greens, Hall has been notably effective, posting a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 18th on the Tour. He ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.13% of the time.