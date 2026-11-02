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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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34M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall's drive sets up eagle on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Harry Hall's drive sets up eagle on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Harry Hall heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Hall posted a 15-under performance and finished tied for 14th in his most recent appearance at the event in 2024.

Latest odds for Hall at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Hall's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1470-68-69-66-15
2023MC75-68+1

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2369-66-67-69-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-66-65-18--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2472-68-68-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT569-66-64-66-15105
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-70-68-68-711.75
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-67-72-69-614

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Hall has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged 1.174 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.2540.053
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0580.481
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2700.048
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4250.592
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3841.174

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 in 2026, ranking 134th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 104th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall holds a -0.058 mark that ranks 104th on the Tour. He ranks 141st with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Hall's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.270 ranks 23rd on the Tour, reflecting one of his stronger areas this season.
  • On the greens, Hall has been notably effective, posting a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 18th on the Tour. He ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
  • Hall has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 58th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.384 ranks 62nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.49% ranks 100th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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