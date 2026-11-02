Harry Hall betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Harry Hall's drive sets up eagle on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Harry Hall heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Hall posted a 15-under performance and finished tied for 14th in his most recent appearance at the event in 2024.
Hall's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|69-66-64-66
|-15
|105
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|11.75
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-67-72-69
|-6
|14
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Hall has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.174 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.254
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.058
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.270
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.425
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.384
|1.174
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 in 2026, ranking 134th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall holds a -0.058 mark that ranks 104th on the Tour. He ranks 141st with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.270 ranks 23rd on the Tour, reflecting one of his stronger areas this season.
- On the greens, Hall has been notably effective, posting a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 18th on the Tour. He ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 58th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.384 ranks 62nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.49% ranks 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.