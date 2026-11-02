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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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59M AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

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Hank Lebioda returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event. He tees off Nov. 5-8 at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship looking to improve on his recent results.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Lebioda's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC73-66-3
2021T3871-69-70-67-7

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-70+2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6468-68-74-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6270-68-72-65-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-70-69-613
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.5
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has averaged -0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.132 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.223-0.485
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.120-0.219
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.082-0.498
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3520.069
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.536-1.132

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 ranks 131st on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 133rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda holds a 0.120 mark that ranks 80th on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lebioda carries a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 148th on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and ranks 150th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
  • Lebioda has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on the Tour. He ranks 89th in Bogey Avoidance, having made a bogey or worse on 15.16% of his holes.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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