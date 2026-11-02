Hank Lebioda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah
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Hank Lebioda returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event. He tees off Nov. 5-8 at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship looking to improve on his recent results.
Lebioda's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|2021
|T38
|71-69-70-67
|-7
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|68-68-74
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|70-68-72-65
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.5
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- He has averaged -0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.132 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.223
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.120
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.082
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.352
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.536
|-1.132
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 ranks 131st on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda holds a 0.120 mark that ranks 80th on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda carries a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 148th on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and ranks 150th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
- Lebioda has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on the Tour. He ranks 89th in Bogey Avoidance, having made a bogey or worse on 15.16% of his holes.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.