Hank Lebioda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 ranks 131st on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 133rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda holds a 0.120 mark that ranks 80th on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lebioda carries a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 148th on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and ranks 150th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.