Gordon Sargent betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Sargent ranks 10th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.579, and his Driving Distance average of 321.7 yards also ranks 10th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.090 ranks 164th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.78% ranks 72nd.

Around the greens, Sargent's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259 ranks 24th on the Tour.

On the putting surface, Sargent holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.167, ranking 115th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04 that ranks 107th.

Sargent ranks 18th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 24.14%, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.36% ranks 127th.