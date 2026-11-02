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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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45M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Gordon Sargent sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Gordon Sargent finished tied for 63rd at the World Wide Technology Championship last year, posting a score of 9-under. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to improve on that result in 2026.

Latest odds for Sargent at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Sargent's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6369-67-72-71-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Gordon Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3467-65-71-70-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2167-65-66-69-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3366-69-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-69-67-72-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--

Gordon Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5790.726
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-1.090-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2590.270
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.167-0.344
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.4190.619

Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent ranks 10th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.579, and his Driving Distance average of 321.7 yards also ranks 10th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.090 ranks 164th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.78% ranks 72nd.
  • Around the greens, Sargent's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259 ranks 24th on the Tour.
  • On the putting surface, Sargent holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.167, ranking 115th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04 that ranks 107th.
  • Sargent ranks 18th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 24.14%, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.36% ranks 127th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.419 ranks 132nd on the Tour, and he has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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