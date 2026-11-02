Gordon Sargent betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Gordon Sargent sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Gordon Sargent finished tied for 63rd at the World Wide Technology Championship last year, posting a score of 9-under. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to improve on that result in 2026.
Sargent's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Gordon Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|67-65-71-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|67-65-66-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|66-69-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
Gordon Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Sargent has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.579
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-1.090
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.259
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.167
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.419
|0.619
Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent ranks 10th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.579, and his Driving Distance average of 321.7 yards also ranks 10th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.090 ranks 164th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.78% ranks 72nd.
- Around the greens, Sargent's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259 ranks 24th on the Tour.
- On the putting surface, Sargent holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.167, ranking 115th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04 that ranks 107th.
- Sargent ranks 18th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 24.14%, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.36% ranks 127th.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.419 ranks 132nd on the Tour, and he has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.