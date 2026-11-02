Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Garrick Higgo holes 95-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Garrick Higgo arrives at El Cardonal at Diamante with strong recent history at this event, including a tie for fourth at 26-under in 2025. He tees off in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.
Higgo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-65-61-68
|-26
|2024
|T6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2022
|T64
|71-63-69-75
|-6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 26-under.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 26-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|64-69-71-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|64-76
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|72-68-70-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|69-65-75-68
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-67-70-63
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Higgo has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.027
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.694
|-0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.163
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.013
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.898
|-0.516
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (102nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 98th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo has posted a -0.694 mark in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. He ranks 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.163 ranks 137th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.013 in 2026, placing him 86th on the Tour. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
- Higgo ranks 163rd on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 18.98% in 2026, and ranks 124th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.30%.
- He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 166th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.