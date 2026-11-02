Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Higgo holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (102nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 98th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo has posted a -0.694 mark in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. He ranks 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.163 ranks 137th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.013 in 2026, placing him 86th on the Tour. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.

Higgo ranks 163rd on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 18.98% in 2026, and ranks 124th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.30%.