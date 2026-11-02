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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo holes 95-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Garrick Higgo holes 95-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Garrick Higgo arrives at El Cardonal at Diamante with strong recent history at this event, including a tie for fourth at 26-under in 2025. He tees off in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.

Latest odds for Higgo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Higgo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T468-65-61-68-26
2024T670-69-68-64-17
2023MC69-73E
2022T6471-63-69-75-6

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 26-under.
  • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 26-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Higgo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2964-69-71-68-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC64-76-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4872-68-70-70-84.169
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3269-65-75-68-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Higgo has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has averaged -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.027-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.694-0.884
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.163-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.0130.709
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.898-0.516

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (102nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 98th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo has posted a -0.694 mark in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. He ranks 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.163 ranks 137th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.013 in 2026, placing him 86th on the Tour. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
  • Higgo ranks 163rd on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 18.98% in 2026, and ranks 124th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.30%.
  • He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 166th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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