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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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55M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Erik van Rooyen drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Erik van Rooyen heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), having missed the cut in two of his three appearances at this event. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 72 over 7,452 yards.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-740
2024T6468-71-71-75-3
2023MC68-71-3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after finishing at even par.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Erik van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT669-67-66-64-18--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-70-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4565-68-70-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-73+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-65-66-77-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-680--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-690--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-69-66-937.556

Erik van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0750.091
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.412-0.198
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0530.366
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.290-0.281
Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.144-0.022

Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen ranks 111th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 78th.
  • In terms of approach play, van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.412, ranking 147th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.52% ranks 119th.
  • Around the greens, van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.053, ranking 71st on the Tour.
  • On the putting surface, van Rooyen has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 33rd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.290. He also ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and ranks 41st by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
  • Van Rooyen's Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.93% ranks 115th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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