Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Erik van Rooyen drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Erik van Rooyen heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), having missed the cut in two of his three appearances at this event. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 72 over 7,452 yards.
Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|0
|2024
|T64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after finishing at even par.
- His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Erik van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|69-67-66-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-70-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-65-66-77
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|0
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|0
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-69-66
|-9
|37.556
Erik van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.075
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.412
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.053
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.290
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.144
|-0.022
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen ranks 111th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 78th.
- In terms of approach play, van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.412, ranking 147th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.52% ranks 119th.
- Around the greens, van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.053, ranking 71st on the Tour.
- On the putting surface, van Rooyen has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 33rd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.290. He also ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and ranks 41st by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- Van Rooyen's Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.93% ranks 115th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.