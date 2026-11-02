Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Van Rooyen ranks 111th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 78th.

In terms of approach play, van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.412, ranking 147th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.52% ranks 119th.

Around the greens, van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.053, ranking 71st on the Tour.

On the putting surface, van Rooyen has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 33rd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.290. He also ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and ranks 41st by breaking par 23.20% of the time.