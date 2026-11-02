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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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54M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Butterfield Bermuda

Emiliano Grillo's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Emiliano Grillo has four appearances at El Cardonal at Diamante under his belt, including a tie for eighth in 2021 at 15-under. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Grillo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Grillo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5671-68-70-67-12
2023T4267-69-73-65-10
2022MC67-73-2
2021T866-63-68-72-15

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th with a score of 12-under.
  • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5869-68-71-70-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5264-69-74-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4365-69-69-68-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-67-69-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.556

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0810.215
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2130.237
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.188-0.564
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.159-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.054-0.221

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (79th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 129th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.213 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks 70th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Grillo's short game has been a relative weak point, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.188, ranking 141st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Grillo holds a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 113th on the Tour. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round (119th) and breaks par 22.22% of the time (86th).
  • Grillo has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 109th on the Tour. He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.81%, which ranks 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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