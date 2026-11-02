Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (79th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 129th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.213 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks 70th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

Grillo's short game has been a relative weak point, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.188, ranking 141st on the Tour.

On the greens, Grillo holds a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 113th on the Tour. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round (119th) and breaks par 22.22% of the time (86th).