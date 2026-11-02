Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Emiliano Grillo's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Emiliano Grillo has four appearances at El Cardonal at Diamante under his belt, including a tie for eighth in 2021 at 15-under. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8.
Grillo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|2023
|T42
|67-69-73-65
|-10
|2022
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|2021
|T8
|66-63-68-72
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th with a score of 12-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|64-69-74
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Grillo has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.081
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.213
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.188
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.159
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.054
|-0.221
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (79th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 129th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.213 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks 70th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Grillo's short game has been a relative weak point, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.188, ranking 141st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Grillo holds a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 113th on the Tour. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round (119th) and breaks par 22.22% of the time (86th).
- Grillo has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 109th on the Tour. He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.81%, which ranks 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.