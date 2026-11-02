PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
38M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Dylan Wu finished tied for 14th at 15-under the last time he competed in the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that result in 2026.

Latest odds for Wu at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Wu's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1469-65-72-67-15

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Dylan Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6169-69-72-69-5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1767-68-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-66-67-67-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5769-70-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6567-70-71-71-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-67E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--

Dylan Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Wu has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dylan Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.389-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.085-0.098
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0530.102
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.1010.091
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.458-0.175

Dylan Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389, which ranks 146th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 137th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.085 ranks 87th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.94% ranks 46th.
  • Around the green, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.053, ranking 102nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Wu's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.101 ranks 106th on the Tour. He averages 29.44 Putts Per Round, ranking 140th, and breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 96th.
  • Wu has accumulated 102 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 162nd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.28% ranks 123rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at VidantaWorld
Golfbet News
Image for article.
15H AGO
Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld for first individual Tour title
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
15H AGO
Brown turning lessons into momentum ahead of first full Tour season
Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW