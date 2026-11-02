Dylan Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open
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Dylan Wu finished tied for 14th at 15-under the last time he competed in the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that result in 2026.
Wu's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Dylan Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T61
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|67-68-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|69-70-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Dylan Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Wu has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dylan Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.389
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.085
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.053
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.101
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.458
|-0.175
Dylan Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389, which ranks 146th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 137th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.085 ranks 87th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.94% ranks 46th.
- Around the green, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.053, ranking 102nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Wu's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.101 ranks 106th on the Tour. He averages 29.44 Putts Per Round, ranking 140th, and breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 96th.
- Wu has accumulated 102 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 162nd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.28% ranks 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.