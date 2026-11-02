Dylan Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Wu has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389, which ranks 146th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 137th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.085 ranks 87th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.94% ranks 46th.

Around the green, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.053, ranking 102nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Wu's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.101 ranks 106th on the Tour. He averages 29.44 Putts Per Round, ranking 140th, and breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 96th.