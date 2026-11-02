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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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60M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

Denny McCarthy hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

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Denny McCarthy returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. He last appeared at this event in 2022, finishing tied for 15th at 13-under.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the World Wide Technology Championship.

McCarthy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T1567-68-67-69-13
2021MC74-71+3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • This will be McCarthy's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Denny McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2367-69-70-65-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1567-64-71-11--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2968-72-68-69-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-71+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-68-70-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--

Denny McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Denny McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.430-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.005-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0790.497
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.4960.225
Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1500.317

Denny McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy ranks 150th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.430 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 143rd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCarthy holds a 0.005 average, ranking 97th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.77% ranks 118th.
  • Around the green, McCarthy ranks 63rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.079.
  • Putting remains one of McCarthy's strongest areas in 2026, as his 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting average ranks 10th on the Tour. He also ranks 39th in Putts Per Round at 28.48.
  • McCarthy ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance, with a rate of 13.56%, and his Par Breakers percentage of 21.27% ranks 128th. He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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