Denny McCarthy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

McCarthy ranks 150th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.430 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 143rd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCarthy holds a 0.005 average, ranking 97th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.77% ranks 118th.

Around the green, McCarthy ranks 63rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.079.

Putting remains one of McCarthy's strongest areas in 2026, as his 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting average ranks 10th on the Tour. He also ranks 39th in Putts Per Round at 28.48.