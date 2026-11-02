Denny McCarthy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Denny McCarthy hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open
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Denny McCarthy returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. He last appeared at this event in 2022, finishing tied for 15th at 13-under.
McCarthy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T15
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
- This will be McCarthy's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Denny McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|67-64-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|68-72-68-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Denny McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Denny McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.430
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.005
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.079
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.496
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.150
|0.317
Denny McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy ranks 150th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.430 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 143rd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCarthy holds a 0.005 average, ranking 97th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.77% ranks 118th.
- Around the green, McCarthy ranks 63rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.079.
- Putting remains one of McCarthy's strongest areas in 2026, as his 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting average ranks 10th on the Tour. He also ranks 39th in Putts Per Round at 28.48.
- McCarthy ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance, with a rate of 13.56%, and his Par Breakers percentage of 21.27% ranks 128th. He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.