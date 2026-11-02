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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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17M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Davis Riley heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Riley's best result at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.

Latest odds for Riley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Riley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71-4
2023T2167-67-68-68-14
2022MC70-69-3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5265-71-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-64-68-71-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-74+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic368-64-63-70-15190.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.900

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third at 15-under.
  • Riley has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.833 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.672-0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.349-0.402
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.304-0.622
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.4900.387
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.835-0.833

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley ranks 156th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.672 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 76th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Riley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.349 ranks 142nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.32% ranks 155th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.304 ranks 154th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.26% ranks 158th on the Tour, indicating continued struggles with course management in 2026.
  • On the greens, Riley has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 11th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.490. He also ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
  • Riley ranks 78th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.45% of the time, and has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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