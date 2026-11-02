Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Davis Riley heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Riley's best result at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
Riley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2023
|T21
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|65-71-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-64-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.900
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third at 15-under.
- Riley has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.833 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.672
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.349
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.304
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.490
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.835
|-0.833
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley ranks 156th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.672 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 76th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Riley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.349 ranks 142nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.32% ranks 155th.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.304 ranks 154th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.26% ranks 158th on the Tour, indicating continued struggles with course management in 2026.
- On the greens, Riley has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 11th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.490. He also ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
- Riley ranks 78th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.45% of the time, and has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.