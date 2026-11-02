Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Riley ranks 156th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.672 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 76th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Riley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.349 ranks 142nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.32% ranks 155th.

His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.304 ranks 154th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.26% ranks 158th on the Tour, indicating continued struggles with course management in 2026.

On the greens, Riley has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 11th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.490. He also ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.