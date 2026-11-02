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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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37M AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Davis Chatfield makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Chatfield arrives in Cabo looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-five finish at the ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Davis Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-69+3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5266-70-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5367-72-67-67-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2569-68-69-65-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3369-66-70-68-1120.583

Davis Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
  • Chatfield has averaged -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged -0.611 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.351-0.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1210.263
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.016-0.112
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.042-0.358
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.289-0.611

Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.351 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 284.1 yards ranks 164th on the Tour.
  • He ranks 79th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.121 mark, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.09% places him 86th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, Chatfield posts a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 91st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Chatfield carries a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 94th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78 that ranks 73rd.
  • Chatfield ranks 46th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.27% of holes, and he breaks par 21.45% of the time, ranking 122nd. He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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