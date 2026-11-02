Davis Chatfield betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Chatfield ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.351 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 284.1 yards ranks 164th on the Tour.

He ranks 79th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.121 mark, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.09% places him 86th on the Tour.

Around the greens, Chatfield posts a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 91st on the Tour.

On the greens, Chatfield carries a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 94th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78 that ranks 73rd.