Davis Chatfield betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Davis Chatfield makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Chatfield arrives in Cabo looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-five finish at the ISCO Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Davis Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|66-70-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.583
Davis Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.611 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.351
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.121
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.016
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.042
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.289
|-0.611
Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.351 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 284.1 yards ranks 164th on the Tour.
- He ranks 79th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.121 mark, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.09% places him 86th on the Tour.
- Around the greens, Chatfield posts a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 91st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Chatfield carries a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 94th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78 that ranks 73rd.
- Chatfield ranks 46th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.27% of holes, and he breaks par 21.45% of the time, ranking 122nd. He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.