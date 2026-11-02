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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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55M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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David Skinns heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having posted a 14-under finish at the event last year. He'll look to improve on his tied-for-46th result from 2025 and make a deeper run at the 2026 edition.

Latest odds for Skinns at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Skinns's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4669-69-69-67-14
2024T5872-70-70-71-5

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Skinns's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 46th at 14-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

David Skinns's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6470-68-68-75-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1568-63-71-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7573-66-68-76-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2266-65-69-70-1039.00
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-66-68-70-1116.02
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.58
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-65-70-937.56

David Skinns's recent performances

  • Skinns has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

David Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.325-0.827
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1430.437
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2120.385
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.097-0.364
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.067-0.368

David Skinns's advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns ranks 141st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.325 average, and his Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 128th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds a 0.143 mark that ranks 76th on the Tour. He has been more effective from closer range, ranking 17th on the Tour with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Skinns ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.212, and he avoids bogeys at a 14.29% rate, ranking 48th.
  • On the greens, Skinns has a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.86 ranks 84th.
  • Skinns ranks 39th on the Tour by breaking par 23.24% of the time, and he has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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