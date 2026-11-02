David Skinns betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Skinns ranks 141st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.325 average, and his Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 128th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds a 0.143 mark that ranks 76th on the Tour. He has been more effective from closer range, ranking 17th on the Tour with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Skinns ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.212, and he avoids bogeys at a 14.29% rate, ranking 48th.

On the greens, Skinns has a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.86 ranks 84th.