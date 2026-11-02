David Skinns betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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David Skinns heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having posted a 14-under finish at the event last year. He'll look to improve on his tied-for-46th result from 2025 and make a deeper run at the 2026 edition.
Skinns's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|2024
|T58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Skinns's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 14-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 46th at 14-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
David Skinns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T64
|70-68-68-75
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|68-63-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|75
|73-66-68-76
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|66-65-69-70
|-10
|39.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-66-68-70
|-11
|16.02
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.58
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-65-70
|-9
|37.56
David Skinns's recent performances
- Skinns has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Skinns has averaged -0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
David Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.325
|-0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.143
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.212
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.097
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.067
|-0.368
David Skinns's advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns ranks 141st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.325 average, and his Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds a 0.143 mark that ranks 76th on the Tour. He has been more effective from closer range, ranking 17th on the Tour with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Skinns ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.212, and he avoids bogeys at a 14.29% rate, ranking 48th.
- On the greens, Skinns has a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.86 ranks 84th.
- Skinns ranks 39th on the Tour by breaking par 23.24% of the time, and he has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.