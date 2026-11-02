PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
28M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

David Lipsky has posted back-to-back finishes of 16-under or better in his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on that recent history at this venue.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Lipsky's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3169-66-72-65-16
2024T671-67-66-67-17
2023T1066-70-66-66-16
2022MC77-69+4

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-75+4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5466-72-73-70-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-68-68-69-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-70-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3167-67-67-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -1.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.391-0.536
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.075-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.1970.041
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.031-0.708
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.300-1.244

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.391, and his Driving Distance average of 296.1 yards ranks 148th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.075 mark that ranks 106th on the Tour. He ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.32%.
  • Around the green, Lipsky has been more effective, ranking 36th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.197.
  • On the greens, Lipsky carries a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 90th on the Tour, while averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round, which ranks 43rd.
  • Lipsky ranks 81st on the Tour by breaking par 22.39% of the time, and he ranks 118th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 16.08% of holes played.
  • Through the 2026 season, Lipsky has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at VidantaWorld
Golfbet News
Image for article.
14H AGO
Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld for first individual Tour title
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
15H AGO
Brown turning lessons into momentum ahead of first full Tour season
Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW