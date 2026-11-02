David Lipsky betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah
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David Lipsky has posted back-to-back finishes of 16-under or better in his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on that recent history at this venue.
Lipsky's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|2024
|T6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|2023
|T10
|66-70-66-66
|-16
|2022
|MC
|77-69
|+4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -1.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.391
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.075
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.197
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.031
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.300
|-1.244
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.391, and his Driving Distance average of 296.1 yards ranks 148th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.075 mark that ranks 106th on the Tour. He ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.32%.
- Around the green, Lipsky has been more effective, ranking 36th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.197.
- On the greens, Lipsky carries a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 90th on the Tour, while averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round, which ranks 43rd.
- Lipsky ranks 81st on the Tour by breaking par 22.39% of the time, and he ranks 118th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 16.08% of holes played.
- Through the 2026 season, Lipsky has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.