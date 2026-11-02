David Lipsky betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Lipsky ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.391, and his Driving Distance average of 296.1 yards ranks 148th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.075 mark that ranks 106th on the Tour. He ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.32%.

Around the green, Lipsky has been more effective, ranking 36th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.197.

On the greens, Lipsky carries a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 90th on the Tour, while averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round, which ranks 43rd.

Lipsky ranks 81st on the Tour by breaking par 22.39% of the time, and he ranks 118th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 16.08% of holes played.