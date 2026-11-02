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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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36M AGO

David Ford betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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David Ford heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8. In his most recent appearance at the event, Ford finished tied for 40th at 15-under.

Latest odds for Ford at the World Wide Technology Championship.

David Ford's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4066-71-69-67-15

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Ford's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

David Ford's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2572-64-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-67-65-64-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-72E--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5968-73-72-73-25.0
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.5
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.0
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3272-70-69-67-622.3

David Ford's recent performances

  • Ford has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
  • Ford has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.5450.791
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.179-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.371-0.507
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0830.385
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.4360.637

David Ford's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.179 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.34%.
  • Around the green, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.371 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Ford has averaged 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting with 28.73 Putts Per Round.
  • Ford has broken par 23.17% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.01%. He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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