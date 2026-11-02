David Ford betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.179 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.34%.

Around the green, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.371 in 2026.

On the greens, Ford has averaged 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting with 28.73 Putts Per Round.