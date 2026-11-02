David Ford betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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David Ford heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8. In his most recent appearance at the event, Ford finished tied for 40th at 15-under.
David Ford's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Ford's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
David Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|72-64-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-67-65-64
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|68-73-72-73
|-2
|5.0
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.3
David Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Ford has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.545
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.179
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.371
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.083
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.436
|0.637
David Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.179 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.34%.
- Around the green, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.371 in 2026.
- On the greens, Ford has averaged 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting with 28.73 Putts Per Round.
- Ford has broken par 23.17% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.01%. He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.