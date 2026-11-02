Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Chandler Phillips's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Chandler Phillips returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. He'll look to build on a T20 finish at this event in 2024 after missing the cut last year.
Phillips's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2024
|T20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 14-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|69-66-66-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-71-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39.00
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.75
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.00
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Phillips has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.015
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.517
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.275
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.241
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.013
|-0.214
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips ranks 96th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.015 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 300.9 yards ranks 126th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.517 ranks 156th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.82% ranks 151st.
- Around the green, Phillips has been a relative strength, ranking 22nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 in 2026.
- On the greens, Phillips ranks 41st in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.241, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.97 ranks fourth on the Tour. He breaks par 22.88% of the time, ranking 54th on the Tour.
- Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.013, which ranks 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.