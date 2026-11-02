Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Phillips ranks 96th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.015 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 300.9 yards ranks 126th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.517 ranks 156th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.82% ranks 151st.

Around the green, Phillips has been a relative strength, ranking 22nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 in 2026.

On the greens, Phillips ranks 41st in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.241, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.97 ranks fourth on the Tour. He breaks par 22.88% of the time, ranking 54th on the Tour.