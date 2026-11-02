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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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34M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Chandler Phillips's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Chandler Phillips returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. He'll look to build on a T20 finish at this event in 2024 after missing the cut last year.

Latest odds for Phillips at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Phillips's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69-2
2024T2072-66-68-68-14

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 14-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2369-66-66-70-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5470-71-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-69-65-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039.00
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.75
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.00

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0150.468
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.517-0.306
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2750.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.241-0.502
Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.013-0.214

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips ranks 96th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.015 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 300.9 yards ranks 126th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.517 ranks 156th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.82% ranks 151st.
  • Around the green, Phillips has been a relative strength, ranking 22nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Phillips ranks 41st in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.241, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.97 ranks fourth on the Tour. He breaks par 22.88% of the time, ranking 54th on the Tour.
  • Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.013, which ranks 105th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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