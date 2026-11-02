Chan Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Chan Kim sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Chan Kim heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, looking to improve on his missed cut at the event last year. The 7,452-yard, par-72 layout will again be the test for a $6.0 million purse.
Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-68
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Chan Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|64-72-64
|-13
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|67-73-70-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|64-65-68-75
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|6.629
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|66-65-71-69
|-13
|17.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
Chan Kim's recent performances
- Kim recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Kim has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.070
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.113
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.062
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.020
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.225
|0.557
Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 through the 2026 season, with an average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.113 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.76% in 2026.
- Around the greens, Kim has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.062, while his Strokes Gained: Putting stands at -0.020, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Kim has broken par 23.39% of the time in 2026, and he has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.