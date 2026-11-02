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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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2H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Chan Kim sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Chan Kim heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, looking to improve on his missed cut at the event last year. The 7,452-yard, par-72 layout will again be the test for a $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Kim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-68E

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Chan Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-68-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT664-72-64-13--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6267-73-70-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3464-65-68-75-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-67-71-70-86.629
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3866-65-71-69-1317.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574

Chan Kim's recent performances

  • Kim recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Kim has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0700.418
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1130.314
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.062-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.020-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2250.557

Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 through the 2026 season, with an average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.113 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.76% in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Kim has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.062, while his Strokes Gained: Putting stands at -0.020, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
  • Kim has broken par 23.39% of the time in 2026, and he has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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